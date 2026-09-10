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Tata Elxsi makes strategic investment in Silicon Valley-based KAVIA AI

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Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Tata Elxsi announced a strategic investment in KAVIA AI, a Silicon Valley-based enterprise AI platform company. The investment strengthens the collaboration between the two companies to help enterprises manage, modernise, and transform complex software environments at scale.

As a global leader in AI and GenAI-driven product and software engineering, Tata Elxsi enables enterprises to implement the AI Development Lifecycle (AIDLC), accelerating architecture design, brownfield refactoring, software development, quality assurance, deployment, continuous monitoring and debugging across the product and software lifecycle. The collaboration brings together Tata Elxsi's expertise in domain-led engineering with KAVIA AI's knowledge graph and workflow intelligence platform.

Over the past one year, the companies have worked together to deploy the platform for enterprise engineering use cases, addressing challenges around industry-specific product and software engineering, accelerated release cycles, quality, resilience, and cybersecurity readiness.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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