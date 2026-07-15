Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 18.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.46% to Rs 1021.11 croreNet profit of Tata Elxsi rose 18.17% to Rs 170.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 144.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 1021.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 892.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1021.11892.10 14 OPM %21.1520.93 -PBDT254.72220.62 15 PBT232.45196.35 18 NP170.60144.37 18
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