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Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 18.17% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.46% to Rs 1021.11 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi rose 18.17% to Rs 170.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 144.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 1021.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 892.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1021.11892.10 14 OPM %21.1520.93 -PBDT254.72220.62 15 PBT232.45196.35 18 NP170.60144.37 18

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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