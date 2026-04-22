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Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 27.80% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 993.75 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi rose 27.80% to Rs 220.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 993.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 908.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.94% to Rs 628.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 784.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 3757.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3729.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales993.75908.34 9 3757.423729.05 1 OPM %24.6122.86 -22.5426.09 - PBDT291.04246.14 18 1014.601133.27 -10 PBT267.77221.45 21 920.801028.40 -10 NP220.35172.42 28 628.43784.94 -20

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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