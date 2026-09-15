Tata Group stocks rally as Tata Sons IPO prospects gain traction

Select Tata Group stocks were in demand on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, following renewed focus on a potential Tata Sons listing.

The Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its Core Investment Company (CIC) registration. The decision has increased expectations of a potential public listing of Tata Sons.

Tata Chemicals surged 20%, while Tata Investment Corporation gained 12.43%. TMPV advanced 4.47%, while TCS rose 3.83%. Indian Hotels Company gained 1.01%. Tata Power rose 0.84%, while Voltas advanced 0.78%. Tata Consumer Products gained 0.58% amid the broader buying interest in Tata Group stocks.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata Group companies.

The RBI's decision has renewed focus on Tata Sons' listing obligations. Tata Sons is classified as an NBFC-Upper Layer entity. Under RBI rules, applicable NBFC-Upper Layer entities are required to list within the prescribed timeframe. Tata Sons had sought to exit the CIC framework. The rejected application removes one potential route to avoid the listing requirement. The development is significant for listed Tata companies holding shares in Tata Sons. A listing could provide market-based price discovery for those holdings. Tata Steel and TMPV each hold about 3.06% in Tata Sons. Tata Chemicals holds about 2.53% in the holding company. Tata Power holds about 1.65%, while Indian Hotels Company holds about 1.11%. Tata Consumer Products holds about 0.43%.