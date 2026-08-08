Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 102.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.28% to Rs 25.43 crore

Net Loss of Tata Housing Development Company reported to Rs 102.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 42.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.28% to Rs 25.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.4319.98-276.13-99.70-101.80-41.23-102.84-42.32-102.91-42.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News