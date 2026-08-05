Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 1.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 151.66 croreNet profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 1.91% to Rs 143.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 146.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 151.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 145.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales151.66145.46 4 OPM %92.2692.41 -PBDT182.02168.93 8 PBT181.06167.92 8 NP143.51146.30 -2
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