Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 1.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 151.66 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 1.91% to Rs 143.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 146.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 151.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 145.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.151.66145.4692.2692.41182.02168.93181.06167.92143.51146.30

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