Tata Motors consolidated net profit rises 83.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.68% to Rs 20576.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors rose 83.25% to Rs 2560.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1397.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 20576.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17192.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20576.0017192.0015.9012.083557.002164.003049.001684.002560.001397.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News