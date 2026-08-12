Tata Motors consolidated net profit rises 83.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.68% to Rs 20576.00 croreNet profit of Tata Motors rose 83.25% to Rs 2560.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1397.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 20576.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17192.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20576.0017192.00 20 OPM %15.9012.08 -PBDT3557.002164.00 64 PBT3049.001684.00 81 NP2560.001397.00 83
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