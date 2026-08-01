Tata Motors reported a 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 39,641 units in July 2026, compared with 28,956 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 28% YoY to 33,876 units in July 2026 from 26,432 units in July 2025, while international business more than doubled, surging 128% YoY to 5,765 units from 2,524 units.

Among segments, heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) truck sales increased 33% YoY to 8,973 units, intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) truck sales rose 20% YoY to 6,100 units, passenger carrier sales grew 25% YoY to 5,938 units, and small commercial vehicle (SCV) cargo and pickup sales advanced 30% YoY to 12,865 units in July 2026.