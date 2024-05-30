Tata Motors-DVR eases for fifth straight session

Tata Motors-DVR is quoting at Rs 625.05, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 21.68% in NIFTY and a 65.88% lost in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors-DVR fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 625.05, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22553.1. The Sensex is at 74074.04, down 0.58%.Tata Motors-DVR has eased around 9.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors-DVR is a constituent, has increased around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23757.95, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

