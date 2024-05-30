Tata Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 933.3, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 77.33% in last one year as compared to a 21.68% rally in NIFTY and a 65.88% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 933.3, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22553.1. The Sensex is at 74074.04, down 0.58%.Tata Motors Ltd has eased around 9.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23757.95, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.34 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 931.2, down 1.74% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd jumped 77.33% in last one year as compared to a 21.68% rally in NIFTY and a 65.88% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 61.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News