Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles consolidated net profit declines 31.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 104923.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles declined 31.72% to Rs 5783.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8470.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 104923.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97863.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 196.05% to Rs 82390.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27830.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 333383.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 363486.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.