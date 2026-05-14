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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles consolidated net profit declines 31.72% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 104923.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles declined 31.72% to Rs 5783.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8470.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 104923.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97863.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 196.05% to Rs 82390.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27830.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 333383.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 363486.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales104923.0097863.00 7 333383.00363486.00 -8 OPM %10.7314.70 -5.6713.23 - PBDT12259.0014915.00 -18 22303.0049752.00 -55 PBT7167.0010198.00 -30 2519.0028650.00 -91 NP5783.008470.00 -32 82390.0027830.00 196

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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