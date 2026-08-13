Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles consolidated net profit declines 80.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 94827.00 croreNet profit of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles declined 80.25% to Rs 775.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3924.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 94827.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87141.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales94827.0087141.00 9 OPM %6.519.37 -PBDT6486.008801.00 -26 PBT1606.003950.00 -59 NP775.003924.00 -80
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