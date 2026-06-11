Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 376, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 10.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 376, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 23252.15. The Sensex is at 74103.12, up 0.16%.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has added around 11.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25833.55, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.65 lakh shares in last one month.