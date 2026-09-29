Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has lost 12.98% over last one month compared to 8.62% fall in BSE Auto index and 5.99% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd lost 1.91% today to trade at Rs 277.6. The BSE Auto index is down 0.75% to quote at 58243.5. The index is down 8.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd decreased 1.35% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 1.07% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 1.42 % over last one year compared to the 9.62% fall in benchmark SENSEX.