Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 304.1, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29.16% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 3.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 304.1, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23541.1. The Sensex is at 75140.89, down 0.58%.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has lost around 12.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27775.35, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.43 lakh shares in last one month.