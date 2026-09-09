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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd slips for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 2:35 PM IST
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 304.1, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29.16% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 3.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 304.1, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23541.1. The Sensex is at 75140.89, down 0.58%.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has lost around 12.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27775.35, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 306.35, down 0.07% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd tumbled 29.16% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 3.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 179.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

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