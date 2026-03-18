Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd soars 1.93%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 325.35, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.22% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 20% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 325.35, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has dropped around 13.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25117.1, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.93 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 325.15, up 1.59% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down 21.22% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 20% gain in the Nifty Auto index.