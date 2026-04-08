Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd spurts 7.81%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 332.8, up 7.81% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 28.9% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 332.8, up 7.81% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has added around 0.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24373.3, up 6.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.14 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 334.8, up 8.26% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down 5.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 28.9% gain in the Nifty Auto index.