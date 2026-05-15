Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles posts PAT of Rs 5,783 crore in Q4

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPVL) has reported 31.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,783 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 8,470 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose by 7.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,04,923 crore during the period under review.

Total operating expenses added up to Rs 94,188 crore in Q4 FY26, up 11.7% YoY. interest payments and depreciation charges for the March 2026 quarter were Rs 767 crore (down 7.4% YoY) and Rs 5,092 crore (down 7.9% YoY), respectively.

Profit before tax for Q4 FY26 was Rs 7,277 crore as against Rs 11,203 crore in Q4 FY25, a de-growth of 35% on YoY basis.

For FY26, TMPVL has recorded consolidated net profit of Rs 82,390 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 27,830 crore registered in FY25. Revenue from operations for the period under review was Rs 333,383 crore, down 8.3% YoY. Dhiman Gupta, chief financial officer, TMPVL, said: Overall, FY26 was a tale of two halves. While domestic business witnessed a strong momentum post GST 2.0, at JLR we witnessed several headwinds including tariffs and the cyber incident. In Q4 FY26, all the consolidated financial metrics improved significantly as JLR operations recovered post the cyber incident and domestic business continued its positive trajectory.