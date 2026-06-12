Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles to hike prices by up to 1.5% from July 1 2026

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said it will increase prices of its cars and SUVs by up to 1.5% from July 1, 2026, across its internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolio.

The company said the price revision has been necessitated due to rising input costs and continued inflationary pressures. It added that while a significant portion of the cost increase is being absorbed internally, a part of it will be passed on to customers.

The extent of the price hike will vary across models and variants, the company said, adding that it aims to maintain the overall value proposition across its product range.