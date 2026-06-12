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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles to hike prices by up to 1.5% from July 1 2026

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said it will increase prices of its cars and SUVs by up to 1.5% from July 1, 2026, across its internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolio.

The company said the price revision has been necessitated due to rising input costs and continued inflationary pressures. It added that while a significant portion of the cost increase is being absorbed internally, a part of it will be passed on to customers.

The extent of the price hike will vary across models and variants, the company said, adding that it aims to maintain the overall value proposition across its product range.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (formerly Tata Motors), part of the $180 billion Tata Group, is one of Indias leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPVL) has reported 31.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,783 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 8,470 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose by 7.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,04,923 crore during the period under review.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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