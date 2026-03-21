Tata Motors PV announces marginal price hike on ICE portfolio from 1 April'26

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle announced that it will increase the prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicle portfolio, effective from 1st April 2026, to mitigate higher input costs.

The weighted average price increase will be 0.5 % of ICE portfolio and the extent will vary across models and variants.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (formerly Tata Motors), part of the $180 billion Tata Group, is one of Indias leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 3,486 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 5,406 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 25.81% YoY to Rs 69,605 crore during the quarter.