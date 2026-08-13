Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) reported a sharp 80.25% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 775 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 3,924 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations increased 9.26% YoY to Rs 95,799 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax declined 59.34% to Rs 1,606 crore, compared with Rs 3,950 crore in Q1 FY26. Exceptional items stood at Rs 32 crore, including employee separation costs.

EBITDA declined 6.43% YoY to Rs 7,128 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 7.4% from 8.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, the company said that global geopolitical developments and luxury segment trends continue to be key monitorable. For JLR, this remains an exciting year as it expands its portfolio into BEVs with the expected launch of four new products in the coming months. On the domestic front, while commodities are expected to remain elevated, demand remains healthy with rising EV penetration. The company will focus on revenue growth whilst remaining prudent with increased focus on cost reductions and calibrated price actions. Dhiman Gupta, chief financial officer (CFO), TMPVL said: Q1 FY27 was a quarter where we focused on carrying forward the growth momentum in the domestic business and preparing for an important transition year at JLR. Some of the challenges of FY26 i.e. supply constraints and elevated commodities / FX continued to impact performance in Q1 FY27. We delivered a resilient quarter and are confident to drive growth through new launches, debottleneck supply constraints, and take focused actions to deliver margin improvements.

Revenue from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) declined 9.6% YoY to 6.0 billion. JLR wholesales were down 9.2% YoY, volumes were impacted by temporary supply constraints, including a fire at a major component supplier at the start of the quarter, market disruption linked to the conflict in the Middle East and planned wind-down of outgoing Jaguar models ahead of the launch of Jaguar Type 01. Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender model mix improved to 80.8% in Q1 FY27 from 77.2% YoY. PB Balaji, chief executive officer, said: "JLR delivered first quarter profits of 109m and an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.8%. Despite the near-term industry challenges, we continue to see strong demand for our brands and look forward to the launch of four sensational new products in the coming months: Range Rover Electric, Range Rover Sport Electric, Range Rover GT and Jaguar Type 01. I would like to thank all our people, suppliers and retail partners for their continued dedication, resilience and support.

Tata Passenger Vehicles (PV) recorded a strong performance in the domestic market, with revenue increasing 64.8% YoY to Rs 17,900 crore in Q1 FY27. However, the benefit of higher revenue was partly offset by adverse foreign exchange and commodity movements. Tata PV volumes grew 46% YoY, significantly outperforming the industry. Electric vehicle (EV) volumes grew by 112% YoY, supported by the company's expanding EV portfolio, new launches and improving demand. Shailesh Chandra, managing director & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said: Q1 FY27 marked a strong start to the year for Tata Motors PV, with industry-beating 46% YoY volume growth driven by robust customer demand and the success of our recent launches. Our leadership in electric mobility strengthened further, with record quarterly EV volumes of over 34,000 units and 112% YoY growth. The new avatars of Tiago and Punch have received a strong response, with robust bookings across powertrains, reinforcing the strength of our multi-powertrain strategy.

We are encouraged by the growing adoption of EVs across segments and the rapid mainstreaming of electric mobility in India. While supply constraints affected Sierra volumes during the quarter, customer interest remains strong and the Sierra.ev has seen a positive response. In Q1 FY27 we delivered a resilient financial performance while being impacted on account of elevated levels of commodity and forex. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (formerly Tata Motors) is one of Indias leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The counter advanced 1.68% to settle at Rs 348.05 on the BSE.