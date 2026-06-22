Tata Motors secures orders for over 3,400 eCVs across segments

Tata Motors announced that it has secured over 3,400 electric commercial vehicle (eCV) orders across segments, marking a significant inflection point in the mainstream adoption of electric mobility for both freight and passenger transport in India.

The orders comprising ~2,000 SCVs and pick-ups, ~900 trucks, and ~500 busescut across a diverse range of applications, from e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and FMCD distribution, and intra-city mobility to demanding sectors such as cement, steel, mining, and tarmac operations, alongside inter- and intra-city passenger transport. This wide ranging deployment underscores growing customer confidence in electric mobility solutions in real-world conditions and strengthens Tata Motors' leadership in advancing India's zero-emission commercial mobility agenda. It also signals a decisive shift from pilot programmes to scaled, operational integration of EVs across use cases.

Electric mobility in commercial vehicles is shifting from early adoption to large-scale deployment in India, with usage expanding across segments and real-world applications. Tata Motors is leading this transition with the widest portfolio of electric commercial vehicles, supported by an enabling ecosystem that ensures electrification is both practical and profitable. Beyond vehicles, the company is partnering closely with fleet owners and customers to optimise performance, uptime, charging, and financing across the entire lifecycle. As adoption of electric commercial vehicles deepens, Tata Motors remains focused on delivering customised, end-to-end solutions that enable customers to transition confidently and seamlessly to zero-emission mobility.