Tata Motors has reported total commercial vehicle (CV) sales of 44,411 units in August 2026, which is higher by 49% as compared with the sales figure of 29,863 units recorded in August 2025.

Domestic CV sales rose 33% YoY to 36,619 units, with HCV truck sales increasing 42% to 10,612 units, while SCV cargo and pickup volumes grew 34% to 14,447 units in August 2026.

International CV sales surged 227% YoY to 7,792 units in August 2026 from 2,382 units a year earlier.

Tata Motors is Indias largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.