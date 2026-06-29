To launch pilot programme for responsible used-oil management

Tata Motors and Castrol India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly launch a pilot programme for used oil circularity ecosystem.

Under this MoU, the two companies will build a traceable system for collecting, storing and channelising used engine oil from Tata Motors' authorised service network in Karnataka. The pilot addresses a long-standing gap in the responsible management of used oil, a material classified as hazardous waste.