Tata Motors reported a 28% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 34,833 units in April 2026, compared with 27,221 units in April 2025.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks climbed 23.4% YoY to 8,969 units in April 2026, while intermediate, light, and medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) truck sales surged 16.5% YoY to 5,454 units.

Passenger carrier sales rose 22.6% YoY to 5,743 units, while SCV cargo and pickup sales jumped 40.2% YoY to 12,799 units during April 2026 over the year-ago period. Total domestic CV sales increased 27.9% YoY to 32,965 units in April 2026.

Domestic MH&ICV sales rose 20.5% YoY to 14,565 units in April 2026 from 12,093 units in April 2025.