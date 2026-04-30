Tata Power announces deployment of CaaS solution at Intellion Park, Chennai

In collaboration with Keppel and Tata Realty & Infrastructure

Tata Power Trading Company (TPTCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, in collaboration with Keppel's Infrastructure Division (Keppel), has partnered with Infopark Properties (IPL), a unit of Tata Realty and Infrastructure (TRIL), to deploy a large-scale CaaS solution at Intellion Park in Chennai.

Intellion Park spans 25.27 acres, comprising both special economic zones (SEZs) and non-SEZs, and is strategically located in Taramani's IT corridor. With a total installed capacity of 12,100 TR (tonnes of refrigeration), the project is scheduled to go live in October 2026 under a 15-year contract. Engineered with high-efficiency equipment, intelligent controls, and optimised lifecycle operations, the solution is expected to reduce the facility's overall energy consumption by ~20%.