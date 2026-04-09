Tata Power announces enterprise-wide adoption of Databricks platform

Tata Power Company announced the enterprise-wide adoption of the Databricks platform to accelerate its data and AI transformation across all business clusters - driving enhanced operational efficiency, smarter decision-making and scalable digital innovation.

As Tata Power advances its transformation in line with the energy transition - spanning renewable integration, smart grids, and an expanding B2C portfolio - the company is building a future-ready data and AI platform to power its next phase of growth. This unified platform will enable intelligent grid management, advanced power planning and optimisation, improved billing and collection efficiencies, accurate renewable forecasting, and operational excellence across solar manufacturing and rooftop businesses while delivering a seamless, single-view customer experience.