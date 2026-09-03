Tata Power commissions 2nd element of Jalpura-Khurja transmission project

Tata Power Company has successfully commissioned the second element of its Jalpura-Khurja Transmission Project in Uttar Pradesh, further strengthening the state's power transmission infrastructure and enhancing connectivity to the growing electricity demand centres across NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Executed through TP Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, the second element comprises a 400 kV double-circuit transmission line from Khurja to Jalpura spanning 162 circuit kilometres (CKM) and a 400/220 kV GIS substation at Jalpura with 1,000 MVA transformation capacity.

The 162 CKM transmission corridor comprises two circuits of approximately 81 km each and establishes a critical high-voltage link between Khurja and Jalpura. Khurja is an important power node in Western Uttar Pradesh, playing a strategic role in enabling efficient transmission of power towards NCR and Noida.