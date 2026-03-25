Tata Power commissions South East UP Power Transmission Company (SEUPPTCL) project

Comprising of seventeen 765 kV and 400 kV corridors spanning 1,517 circuit kilometres

Tata Power today announced the successful commissioning of two transmission lines - 400 Kilovolt (Kv) Tanda-Gonda and 400kV Gonda-Basti double circuit spanning 154 circuit kilometres (Ckm) in Uttar Pradesh. With this milestone, the Company's has now successfully commissioned all Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission lines and substations under South East UP Power Transmission Company (SEUPPTCL) project. The network now comprises three 765 kV lines comprising 951 Ckm, fourteen 400 kV lines comprising 566 Ckm, and three 765/400 kV substations with 3460 MVA Transformation capacity across the state.

The commissioning of four transmission assets namely 765 kV Mainpuri-Bara Single Circuit Line, 765 kV Mainpuri-Unnao Single Circuit Line, 400 kV Tanda-Gonda and 400Kv Gonda Basti double circuit line will enable the safe and reliable evacuation of over 4,000 MW of thermal power generated within Uttar Pradesh. The project will support the state's growing electricity demand while enhancing grid stability and ensuring long-term energy security.

SEUPPTCL is part of Resurgent Power Ventures, a joint venture led by Tata Power along with ICICI Bank and global investors. The project was acquired as part of the resolution of stressed assets in the power sector. The project commissioning of 765 kV Mainpuri-Bara Single Circuit Line (380 Ckm), 765 kV Mainpuri-Unnao Single Circuit Line (194 Ckm), 400 kV Tanda-Gonda and 400kV Gonda Basti double circuit spanning 154 circuit kilometres (Ckm) involved extensive planning and execution, including: Deployment of over 45,000 metric tonnes of tower steel; Stringing of more than 8,600 kilometres of conductors; Execution of 139 critical crossings, including existing transmission lines, railway tracks, gas pipelines, highways, and rivers; Construction across forest areas in full compliance with environmental and statutory norms.