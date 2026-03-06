To digitally transform rooftop solar (RTS), EV charging, and smart home solutions biz

Tata Power Company announced its collaboration with Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM, to digitally transform its rapidly expanding rooftop solar (RTS), EV charging, and smart home solutions businesses.

The collaboration reinforces Tata Power's long-term clean energy roadmap aligned with India's net-zero ambitions by establishing a secure, intelligent, and fully integrated clean energy ecosystem powered by AI, automation, and data-driven insights. The platform will enable scalable growth, deeper partner and customer engagement, and operational excellence across the renewable energy value chain.

As part of this transformation, Tata Power has deployed Agentforce Sales, Agentforce Service, and Agentforce Marketing across its renewable energy, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), subsidiary of Tata Power. The Salesforce platform powers intelligent, AI-enabled workflows that enhance visibility, accelerate decision-making, and create seamless omnichannel experiencesdriving efficiency, agility, and service leadership at scale.

Agentforce Sales and Agentforce Service form the foundation of Tata Power's best-in-class omnichannel engagement model. Salesforce serves as a strategic digital backbone for Tata Power's high-growth renewable energy businesses. The platform enables end-to-end digitisation of partners and customer journeys, delivering streamlined lead management, inventory visibility, process automation, and real-time performance tracking. This ensures enhanced transparency, operational efficiency, and a superior customer experience across touchpoints. Additionally, Tata Power has developed a proprietary deep learning and agentic intelligence layer built on top of Salesforce to enable a zero-touch quality and safety validation process. This digital capability facilitates instant on-site verification and automated warranty generation, reinforcing Tata Power's commitment to quality assurance and delivery excellence under its Solaroof offerings.