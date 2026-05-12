Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 4.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 14900.20 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company declined 4.50% to Rs 995.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1042.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 14900.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17095.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.64% to Rs 3747.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3971.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 62428.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65478.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.