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Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 10.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.63% to Rs 19051.26 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 10.95% to Rs 1175.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1059.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.63% to Rs 19051.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18035.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19051.2618035.07 6 OPM %20.2619.77 -PBDT3083.202780.37 11 PBT1823.341619.46 13 NP1175.931059.86 11

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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