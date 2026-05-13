Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 410.5, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.41% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 13.91% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 410.5, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 23505.1. The Sensex is at 74897.31, up 0.45%.Tata Power Company Ltd has lost around 2.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39542.35, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 162.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.53 lakh shares in last one month.