Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 411, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 12.98% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 411, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Tata Power Company Ltd has lost around 7.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40196.85, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.34 lakh shares in last one month.