Tata Power Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 430, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22553.1. The Sensex is at 74074.04, down 0.58%.Tata Power Company Ltd has eased around 6.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40572.2, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 137.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

