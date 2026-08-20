Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 376.7, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.92% in last one year as compared to a 3.36% slide in NIFTY and a 10.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 376.7, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24241. The Sensex is at 77544.92, up 0.83%.Tata Power Company Ltd has eased around 1.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38124.45, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.01 lakh shares in last one month.