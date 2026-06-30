Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 385.25, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.24% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 385.25, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Tata Power Company Ltd has eased around 8.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39718, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.55 lakh shares in last one month.