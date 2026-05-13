Tata Power Company Ltd has lost 2.69% over last one month compared to 4.62% gain in BSE Utilities index and 2.86% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Power Company Ltd lost 4.77% today to trade at Rs 398.45. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.78% to quote at 5968.81. The index is up 4.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd decreased 4.28% and Eco Recycling Ltd lost 3.17% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 13.6 % over last one year compared to the 8.01% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Power Company Ltd has lost 2.69% over last one month compared to 4.62% gain in BSE Utilities index and 2.86% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 464.8 on 28 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 342.35 on 27 Jan 2026.