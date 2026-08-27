Tata Power Company Ltd has lost 4.36% over last one month compared to 3.41% fall in BSE Utilities index and 1.06% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Power Company Ltd lost 2.82% today to trade at Rs 355.05. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.17% to quote at 5553.93. The index is down 3.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd decreased 1.09% and Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd lost 0.82% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 7.75 % over last one year compared to the 3.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.