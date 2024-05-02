Tata Power Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 456.5, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 123.99% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% gain in NIFTY and a 71.06% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 456.5, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 22684.5. The Sensex is at 74680.62, up 0.27%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 10.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40366.7, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 460.8, up 2.08% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 94.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

