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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 9.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 9.30% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 2754.55 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution rose 9.30% to Rs 146.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 2754.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2779.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2754.552779.40 -1 OPM %11.7611.58 -PBDT307.24281.13 9 PBT197.75180.97 9 NP146.38133.93 9

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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