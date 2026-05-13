Tata Power Company fell 1.36% to Rs 412.75 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 4.50% to Rs 995.91 crore on 12.84% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 14,900.20 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 19.56% YoY to Rs 1,891.17 crore in Q4 FY26. Exceptional items stood at Rs 94.17 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 4,216 crore during the quarter, up 10% YoY on back of strategic expansion, operational excellence and disciplined execution.

On an annual basis, the companys standalone net profit fell 5.64% to Rs 3747.19 crore on 4.66% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 62,428.59 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, Tata Power, said: This quarter and year reflect our sustained focus on creating long-term value through disciplined growth, operational excellence and strategic partnerships. The addition of new clean energy assets, steady progress in TBCB projects, continued improvement in Distribution businesses in Odisha, Delhi & Mumbai and strengthening of cross-border regional energy collaboration, underscore our commitment to building a more resilient energy future. As electricity demand continues to rise and peak requirements are projected to reach 270 GW this year, energy security and reliability remain critical priorities. Our focus on rooftop solar solutions, manufacturing-linked self-reliance and deeper backward integration will play a key role in enabling dependable and future-ready energy systems, driving Tata Powers growth.

Meanwhile, the foreign broker has maintained a sell rating on the counter with a target price of Rs 300, implying a downside of 28%. The brokerage said Tata Power reported Q4 profit after tax (PAT) that was 13% below estimates and remained broadly flat year-on-year, impacted by weaker renewable energy generation and lower contribution from joint ventures. While the brokerage sees strong long-term growth potential in the rooftop solar and distribution businesses, it flagged execution risks in renewable energy generation due to curtailments and transmission constraints. Further, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share on a face value Rs 1 each to the members for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The record date has been fixed as Tuesday, 23 June 2026 and the dividend will be paid on or after Friday, 10 July 2026.