Tata Power receives LoI for acquisition of transmission project SPV Ryapte Power

Tata Power Company said that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy for the acquisition of Ryapte Power Transmission, a project special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The project SPV will be developed on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis and will provide transmission services for 35 years from the scheduled commercial operation date (SCOD).

The project involves construction and commissioning of approximately 250 km of transmission lines, including 400 kV and 220 kV double-circuit lines and underground cable infrastructure, along with two new substations in Karnataka.

The project carries an annual transmission charge of Rs 521.07 crore and is required to be completed within 35 months from the date of award.