Tata Power receives LoI for Ryapte Power Transmission project

Tata Power Company has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy, a wholly owned subsidiary of REC, for the acquisition of Ryapte Power Transmission, a project special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The Project SPV, Ryapte Power Transmission, will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate Transfer basis to provide transmission services for 35 years from the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD), set 30 months after the SPV transfer.

The scope of project involves constructing approx. 250 km line route comprising 400 kV D/C line, 220 kV D/C line and 220 kV Underground cable in the following region:

i 400 kV D/C line from Ryapte AIS Sub station to proposed 400/220 kV Doddathaggalli GIS S/s,

ii 400 kC D/C line from existing Kolar S/s to proposed Doddathaggalli GIS S/s

iii 220 kV D/C line from proposed Doddathaggalli GIS S/s to 220 kV existing substation of Ekarajapura, Hosakote and Sarjapura in Karnataka.

iv 220 kV Underground cable from Doddathaggalli GIS S/s to Ekarajapura, Hosakote and Sarjapura s/s.