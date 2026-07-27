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Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 33.47% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 2709.94 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy declined 33.47% to Rs 294.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 442.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 2709.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3252.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2709.943252.07 -17 OPM %27.6228.59 -PBDT613.92814.07 -25 PBT396.63596.96 -34 NP294.70442.94 -33

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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