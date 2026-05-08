Tata Power signs amendment to MoU with Druk Green Power Corporation

For addition of 404 MW Nyera Amari I & II integrated hydropower project to the existing project pipeline of 4,500 MW hydro projects in Bhutan

The Tata Power Company (Tata Power) announced the signing of an amendment to its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) to expand their clean energy collaboration in the Kingdom of Bhutan. As per the original MoU dated November 19, 2024, the Parties have decided to collaborate for the development of at least 4,500 MW Hydropower Projects in Bhutan.

As per the amendment, a new 404 MW Nyera Amari I & II Integrated Hydropower Project has been identified and added to the existing project pipeline. With this, the total identified hydropower capacity under the partnership increases to 5,033 MW from 4,500 MW earlier. This is in line with Bhutan's vision for its energy sector to take overall generation capacity to 25,000 MW by 2040 for its energy security and regional energy integration.