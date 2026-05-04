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Tata Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 226.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 18.57% to Rs 4311.87 crore

Net Loss of Tata Projects reported to Rs 226.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 338.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.57% to Rs 4311.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5295.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 893.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 716.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 16539.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16930.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4311.875295.30 -19 16539.9516930.50 -2 OPM %2.07-2.59 --0.070.50 - PBDT-155.41-340.98 54 -798.64-624.99 -28 PBT-231.23-415.37 44 -1085.26-906.58 -20 NP-226.03-338.40 33 -893.20-716.92 -25

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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