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Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 450.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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Sales decline 37.79% to Rs 2507.16 crore

Net Loss of Tata Projects reported to Rs 450.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 309.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 37.79% to Rs 2507.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4030.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2507.164030.12 -38 OPM %-15.17-2.96 -PBDT-515.26-323.82 -59 PBT-580.07-394.03 -47 NP-450.60-309.23 -46

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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