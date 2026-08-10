Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 45.60% to Rs 13.55 croreNet Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 43.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 45.60% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.5524.91 -46 OPM %-115.20-48.09 -PBDT-42.24-29.32 -44 PBT-42.64-29.79 -43 NP-43.65-25.89 -69
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