Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 11.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 60411.78 crore

Net profit of Tata Steel rose 11.58% to Rs 2318.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2077.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 60411.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52744.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.60411.7852744.0715.3414.087822.665943.504183.013199.202318.352077.68

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